A recently renovated residence in Karnes City is being featured in a virtual home tour benefitting the non-profit Turtle Creek Association in Dallas. The association exists to preserve, protect and enhance the Turtle Creek Corridor that stretches some 1.5 miles, encompassing about 90 wooded acres, between Highland Park and Downtown Dallas, and provides a “Central Park-like oasis’ in the heart of Dallas.
“We were flattered to be asked to include our Karnes City home in this annual Dallas home tour, due to the wall coverings and unique lighting and flooring we chose for the house,” said Kyle Crews, who along with his wife Anne recently completed renovating the property located at 620 South Browne Street.
Crews was raised next door at 704 South Browne and is the son of the late Gladys and Steve Crews.
“I have always admired what we called the Pullin house, as it was built in the late 1970s by Robin and Bubba Pullin and was designed by noted San Antonio architect Frank M. Valdez, so when it came on the market last year, we decided to buy it to use as a second home,” added Crews.
He and Anne live in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas, where she works in government relations for Mary Kay, Inc, and Kyle works with Allie Beth Allman & Associates in real estate development and sales.
“Our good friend Carleton Varney, noted interior designer and CEO of Dorothy Draper, Inc. supplied the wall coverings recently installed in the KC home,” said Crews. “The pattern chosen for the entry hall is called Brazilliance Grove and is a new take on the classic Brazilliance banana leaf pattern designed by Dorothy Draper in the 1930s and still featured in resort properties such as The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia and the Beverly Hills Hotel.
“Our Karnes City home was the first property, anywhere, to install this pattern, which is one of the reasons we were asked to include our home on the tour.”
Several other Draper wall paper patterns are featured in the home, which also features several custom light fixtures designed and fabricated by Gini Garcia, owner of Gini Garcia Art Glass of San Antonio.
Three of the fixtures are round balls – reminiscent of the disco balls popular in the 1970s – and are built of hand-blown flowers glass flowers representing the flora of South Texas. Garcia also designed three large, hand-blown glass orbs that are suspended in the stairwell of the home. These orbs were inspired by the shape of the large diving pool in the back yard. The pool is original to the home and was also recently renovated. New landscaping, lighting and a fire pit has been installed by Diamondback Landscape of San Marcos.
Custom mesquite flooring and the stairwell were installed by Sekula Sawmilling Co. of Falls City. The home still features the original Saltillo tile flooring manufactured by D’Hanis Tile of San Antonio. San Marcos Iron Door Company designed and fabricated the new front entry doors, stair railings and an exterior spiral staircase. New audio visual and sound system was supplied by Coastal Digital Technologies of Corpus Christi. The house sits on six treed acres which includes a pond.
Herrmann’s Fish Farm of Robstown has recently installed a spray fountain in the pond. “We wanted to give something back to the neighbors and folks driving by the house so we hope others enjoy the pond fountain as much as we do,” added Crews.
“We have been so pleased and impressed with (the) quality of the work all these South Texas contractors and designers have contributed to our home.”
Crews went on to thank RosTex Construction, owned by the Rosales family, adding, “We hope everyone in Karnes City is as proud of our “new home” as we are. A special thanks to the City Council of Karnes City and city staff for your support.”
To learn more about The Turtle Creek Association or to view the Virtual Home Tour, visit www.turtlecreekassociaton.org and click on Tour of Homes.
Submitted by Allie Beth Allman & Associates