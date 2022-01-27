A delicious new shop has opened its doors in Karnes City.
Daphney Chamoy Apples, located at 301 W. Calvert Ave., recently held its grand opening, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce.
The shop, owned by Gregorio and Teresa Villarreal of Karnes City, sells an assortment of goodies, including its namesake, chamoy apples, along with mangonadas, fruit, Frito pies, nachos, churros, ice cream, pastries and much more.
Daphney Chamoy Apples is open Fridays - Wednesdays from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. and closed Thursdays. For more information call 713-545-4798.
