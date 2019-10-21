Karnes City students begin flight lessons

Kenedy – Two Karnes City high school students (Dylan Kotara, Wyatt Polasek and former graduate Brett Dermody) started flight lessons at the Kenedy Regional Airport recently.
The students had a recent flight lesson in a Cessna 172.
The actual flight instruction is not provided by Karnes City High School but by a certified FAA flight school using certified instructors.
The instructor for the day was Chris Vanture from Texas Aviation Academy.
Vanture was a military pilot and is currently a T-6 instructor from Laughlin Airforce Base as well as a pilot for United Airlines.
Karnes City High School began its aviation program three years ago, and these three young men have continued their aviation journey with private flying lessons outside of the regular academic day as they strive to become private pilots.
Recently, the KCHS program was contacted by American Airlines who extended invitations for graduates of its aviation curriculum to apply to their Cadet Academy.
This academy is located in San Marcos and will continue to train students for one to two years, followed by an additional year of training under America Airlines guidance before joining their pilot teams.