Karnes County Retired School Personnel make donation

KENEDY – Retired school employees met at Barth’s restaurant in Kenedy, Wednesday, Nov. 20, for an informational meeting.
Fourteen members and one guest were present. Carole Gaskamp recited a prayer that was written in 1904 by Mary Stewart about treating others with respect and courtesy and the piece had great advice for all.
The program that followed was entitled “blessings” and the guest speaker, Kathleen Nichols.
She is the current president of the Progressive Study Club and daughter of Mary and Larry Kiesling.
The speech detailed lessons learned from her upbringing that molded her and her siblings into positive and caring adults.
November is TRT Foundation month and the local unit always sends a donation to this worthwhile organization that assists beginning and active teachers with scholarships as well as the “helping hand” program that provides short term funds in time of need to retired educators.
At this meeting a pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting was donated by Nikki Fudge for a fund raising raffle.
The group raised $81 and will add $100 to send into the organization. The raffle was won by Carole Gaskamp.
Margaret Ryan, health living chair, gave tips for healthy living about friendship and purpose.
She also discussed five rules for lasting joy: give up on toxic people, trust your gut, you’re more powerful than you think, let it go and honesty is the best policy. The group also did a few stress relief exercises.
Pam Kerlick, informative and protective chair, talked about various new census and romance frauds targeting the older “trusting” population.
These scams are being conducted via phone, computer and with door to door contact.
The group was reminded of the upcoming Parade of Homes Tours and Christmas in K Town on Friday, Dec. 13, the Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Christmas on the Hill at Otto Kaiser Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Door prize was won by Gretchen Dupnik.
There will be no December meeting due to the holidays. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 15. It will be hosted by Group Four and new officers will be elected.
Active and past employees or retired school employees in the Karnes County area (teacher, aide, custodian, bus driver, principal, counselor, assistant principal, librarian, etc.) or anyone that is interested in what is going on in education is able to attend the meeting.