The Fellowship Hall of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church had a definite Spring theme when Karnes County Retired School Personnel met there for their April 20, meeting.
Tables were adorned with bouquets of wildflowers as members read quotations regarding wildflowers. KCRSP President Margaret Ryan welcomed the members and invited them to enjoy the noon meal organized by Host Group 7, including Phyllis Byrum, Laura Gamez, Lynn Buehring, Marianne Martinez and Kathy Gisler.
When the business meeting reconvened after lunch, committee reports were given. Kim Moy, chairman of the Scholarship Committee, reported Broden Garcia of Runge had been selected as the 2022 KCRSP Scholarship recipient. Gretchen Dupnik of the Legislative Committee reminded members that School Board and City elections would be held May 7, and primary run off elections would be May 24.
Members Tom Kreneck and Gretchen Dupnik reported on the TRTA State Convention that they attended April 11 – 13, in Dallas as voting delegates for KCRSP. They discussed issues that will be important to school retirees when the Texas Legislature convenes in 2023.
Members were reminded that the District 3 TRTA Spring meeting will be held May 11, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. The meeting will include training sessions for local unit officers who will serve 2022-2024. Nominating Committee members Lynn Buehring and Connie Garcia presented the following slate of officers for KCRSP: President – Margaret Ryan; 1st Vice-President – Kim Moy; 2nd Vice-President Gretchen Dupnik; Secretary – Jan Anderson; Treasurer – Carole Gaskamp. The new slate of officers was approved by the membership.
After announcements and the awarding of door prizes, including the wildflower bouquets that graced the tables, members began to assemble bags of books to be given to the Pre-K and kindergarten students attending the four district schools of the county.
The next meeting of KCRSP will be on Wednesday, May 18, at 12 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. All school retirees are invited to attend the meeting.
Information provided by the Karnes County Retired School Personnel