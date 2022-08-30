The Karnes County Soil & Water Conservation District is in need of a new logo.
“We have decided to ask the local Karnes County schools, public, private and homeschools, to help us in this matter by having a contest,” a spokesperson said.
A winner from each school will be picked, and from those winners, the grand prize winner will be chosen.
The organization is looking for a logo with a clean, simple design that can be used on letterheads, caps, pencils, etc.
A representative said, “We would really like to advertise our SWCD (the Karnes County Soil & Water Conservation District) through the use of this new logo.
“It needs to reflect what the purpose of the SWCD is…to promote the conservation of our natural resources.”
The contest is open to all grades. Entries should be submitted by Nov. 30. They can be emailed to karnescounty@swcd.texas.gov or delivered to the office at 491 N. Sunset Strip, #103, in Kenedy.
Information submitted by Karnes County SWCD