Karnes County Youth Show quickly approaching

KARNES COUNTY – The annual Karnes County Youth Show will kick off Jan. 15-18 at the Karnes County Show Barn.
Members of Karnes County 4-H clubs, FCCLA members, FFA members and home economics class students are eligible to compete.
And this year will have two new events at the youth show with both giving special needs students to participate in the KCYS.
“Participating students will be matched with a KCYS lamb or goat exhibitor and present the exhibitor’s animal in their own show,” KCYS president Jim Sartwelle said.
“There will also be a separate special needs division in the craft shows as well.”
Every year the KCYS board of directors focuses on providing the best experience for each and every participant, according to Sartwelle.
“Our goal is to provide a high-quality livestock, food and craft show to showcase the talents of our Karnes County youth and allow them to be recognized in the county,” he said.
“In the near term, our grounds expansion and improvements should be felt in the cattle division.
“2020 breeding and cattle market numbers are up from 2019. Swine, lambs, chickens, and goats are very near last years entries (same for crafts and food).
“In the longer term as we fit into our new footprint, facilities limitations won’t stand in the way of expanded numbers in any or all species shown.”
The newest building will help with the stock show if any inclement weather becomes an issue.
“The biggest difference is that no animals will be housed in tents or in a barn open on two sides to the elements,” Sartwelle said.
“That should make a huge difference in cold and/or wet years.”
Another beneficial element to this year’s KCYS is attendees will have more parking available.
“We have nearly doubled our hard surface parking area,” Sartwelle said.
“This, too, was undertaken with an eye to the future, providing for even more community attendance and support of our exhibitors.”
The food judging will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 8:30 a.m.
The Bee You Livestock Show is set for 1:30 p.m. the same day.
On Friday, the hog show is 10 a.m. with the commercial heifer record book judging from 10-11 a.m.
On Saturday, official sales sheets will be posted from 8:30-10:30 a.m. with the auction set to start at noon.
The “Friends of the Karnes County Youth Show” and showmanship awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m.