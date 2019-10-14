KC FFA earns Yearlong Living to Serve grant

The FFA chapter in Karnes City has been awarded a Yearlong Living to Serve Grant.
The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support yearlong service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement.
The program provided over $260,000 to FFA chapters in 32 states. The 2019-2020 Yearlong Living to Serve Grants are sponsored by CoBank, Tractor Supply Company, Cargill, Chevrolet and CSX. For more information and a complete listing of sponsors, visit FFA.org/livingtoserve.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.