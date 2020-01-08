KC native gears up for radio tour

KARNES CITY – John Wayne Schulz graduated from Karnes City High School in 2006, but he never forgot where he came from after his newest venture in the country music industry.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re from a small town,” Schulz said.
“You can always chase your dream.”
The Karnes City native will begin his radio tour in April as he travels the East Coast with radio disc jockeys.
“This will be my first radio tour,” Schulz said.
“I’ll travel to Tennessee, Alabama, West Virginia, Kentucky and the Carolinas.”
Schulz made a breakthrough to the top 40 during Season 10 of American Idol with his country music in 2011.
After making another appearance on American Idol in 2015, Schulz was able to expand his fan base throughout the country.
“I released a single and it played on nationwide radio,” he said.
As a full-time pilot for an oil company and after proudly serving his country, Schulz is ready for his next step in the industry.
“I went to Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio back in October (2019),” he said.
“I auditioned for Keith Stegal, who is a country music Hall of Famer.
“He’s Alan Jackson’s producer, along with the Zac Brown Band and many more.”
It didn’t take long for Schulz to make his impression and took his first trip to Nashville in November 2019.
“This is a huge opportunity to work with the people you want to work with in Nashville,” he said.
“Now I travel to Nashville to write songs with Keith’s songwriters. It’s a great place.”
You can follow John Wayne Schulz on social media @johnwayneschulz, or check out his website at johnwayneschulz.com.