KC students vie at UIL Young Filmmaking Competition

Karnes City High School students competed at the UIL Young Filmmeker's event. Pictured in order from left up to down right are: Matthew Soliz (coach); Michael Estrada (digital artist); Daisy Garcia (storyboard editor); Jacquelyn Garcia (storyboard editor); Hope Nunez (digital artist); Melissa Estrada (digital artist); Sabrina Estrada (digital artist); Emily Ramirez (digital artist); Carolina Ovideo (digital artist); Jaydon Urrutia (digital artist); Haydon Tucker (digital artist); Matthew Gotthardt II (digital artist); Alicia Osuna (digital artist); Drudarian Garcia (storyboard designer, co-director, digital artist); Bertha Garcia (digital artist); Ziann Flores (digital artist) and Titan Gamboa (digital artist).