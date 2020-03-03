KC students vie at UIL Young Filmmaking Competition

Karnes City ISD’s AV Production’s 2020 UIL Film submission advanced to the semi-final round of the UIL Young Filmmaker’s Competition.
The film went up against 135 other films during the semi-final round of judging for a spot at the film state finals.
The film was also selected for a nomination for the Nobelity Societal Impact Award. The Following students helped produce the film this year.”
Those who worked on the film (not shown in the picture) include: Robert Platz Jr. (storyboard designer, co-director, digital artist), Dalee Blanco (digital artist), Raythan Pacheco (digital artist), Drayven Hadley (digital artist), Luis Bautista (storyboard editor), Jacob Barrera (digital artist), Estrella Ortiz (digital artist), Solana Delossantos (storyboard editor), Enrique Estrada (storyboard designer, co-director, digital artist) Brooklyn Rosales (storyboard editor) Alexa Campos-Alvear (storyboard editor), Christopher Lopez (storyboard editor) Andrew Saldana (video editor) and Austin Spendlove (music).