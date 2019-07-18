By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES CITY – “I just wanted us to do something else during the year for the kids of Karnes County,” said Daisy Villanueva, one of the board members for Karnes County Toys for Tots.
The group decided it would give away 200 backpacks to kids for the upcoming school year and they went just a step beyond that as Villanueva went to all the school districts in the county and picked up the school supply lists for the elementary grades.
The KC Toys for Tots bought several cases of paper, pencils, crayons, markers and everything else that was on the districts’ supply lists.
Saturday’s event was to start at 10 a.m. “We had parents and kids coming at 8 o’clock and we couldn’t make them wait two hours. So, we just got it going and starting getting the kids supplied,” Villanueva said.
Members of the organization, along with the Karnes County Chamber of Commerce which also helped sponsor the event, were on hand to help direct the kids and parents through the right supply lists to make sure each child got the appropriate tools for the upcoming school year.
“This is the first time we’re doing this, but it won’t be the last,” Villanueva said.
The kids from all over the county were welcome and each school district had young students go through the lines to fill the backpacks with school supplies.
School starts around mid-August and there will be about 200 or more youngsters ready and well supplied for the upcoming school year, thanks to the Karnes County Toys for Tots organization and its donors.