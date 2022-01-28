The Karnes City High School Student Council hosted a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 5, which ended high successful for the group.
“The KCHS Student Council (sic) had one of the largest and most successful blood drive(s) in all of South Texas that day,” Karnes City ISD stated in a Facebook post.
During the blood drive, over forty volunteers signed up, collecting 35 units of blood, which was 140% more than the group’s original goal.
“Over 100 patients can receive treatment from this event,” the district’s Facebook post continued, adding that eight donors were first time donors and that 18 units of O+ blood types were collected.
“Great job, KCHS,” the district exclaimed, “Thank you.”
