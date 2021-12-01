The Karnes City High School Student Congress team competed in the UIL regional meet on Friday, Nov. 12.
According to the Texas UIL website, Congress competition is based as an “individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically the United States Congress.
Further, the website states that the purpose of this contest is to “encourage the student to understand real-world social and political policies debated within the framework of a legislative body.
“Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the tournament, and they research the docket of bills and resolutions dealing with real-world social and political policies prior to the contest to prepare their speeches,” the Texas UIL website goes on to explain. “Parliamentary procedure forms structure for the discourse, and students extemporaneously respond to others’ arguments over the course of a session.”
The KCHS Student Congress team consisted of Maci Laedeke, Abigale Ingle and Katharine Porter and coaches Stephanie Martinez and Coach Cody Martinez.
During the meet, Ingle qualified for the UIL Congress State Tournament, to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
