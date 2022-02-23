The Karnes City High School Band recently participated in the ATSSB Region Band auditions in La Vernia, which resulted in three of its band members earning spots in the region band.
Shaun Morales earned fourth chair in the symphonic band on trumpet.
Robert Hesseltine earned second chair in symphonic band on trombone.
Daris Crow earned eighth chair in concert band, on tuba.
Both Hesseltine and Crow started out as beginners in band last school year.
All three students were invited to perform in the region band concert in La Vernia, which was held on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
