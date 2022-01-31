Karnes City High School students recently showed off some of their mouth-watering creations from their career and technical education (CTE) Culinary Arts class.
Each of the meal the students created was designed around the main protein–pork loin.
Five meals were made in all, including a delicious pork loin sandwich with bacon, provolone cheese and honey mustard; pork barria tacos with Spanish rice and a dipping consume; pork loin and apples, served with caramelized onions; pork loin with herb butter compote and balsamic caramelized onions; pork loin with white rice, balsamic glaze and fresh asparagus.
Once the meals were revealed on the Karnes City ISD Facebook page, many followers commented their approval and cravings. One user commented, “Mouth-watering.” Another said, “Can I be in this class?”
According to the U.S. Department of Education, career and technical education programs provide an “important pathway to success” for high school students and offers each student “opportunities to personalize” their education based on their career interests and “unique learning needs.”
For the state of Texas, further emphasis is placed on providing students with a quality education that, as stated on the Karnes City High School website, “prepares them to be competitive within a global economy.”
The Culinary Arts program, as stated on the school’s website, works to introduce students to occupations and educational opportunities related to the “planning, directing, or coordinating activities” of a food and beverage organization or department.
Culinary Arts also explores opportunities involved in directing and participating in the preparation and cooking of food. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be certified as fundamentals and fundamentals pastry cooks.
For more information on the CTE Culinary Arts program at Karnes City High School, visit kcisd.net.
