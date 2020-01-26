KCRSP volunteers 30,000 hours

KENEDY – Retired school employees met at Barth’s restaurant in Kenedy, Wednesday, Jan. 15, for their monthly meeting hosted by Group 4.
Nine members and one guest attended the meeting with guest speaker, Shannon Ashe of Mega Travel of Temple. She is the corporate event planner for the business and spoke with the group regarding the READ ID Act that goes into effect October of 2020. All must be aware that their current drivers license must have a “gold star” on it to ensure they are not delayed when they travel.
She further discussed passports, traveling with medical conditions and disabilities, TRS Pre check program, global entry and the importance of travel insurance. She shared her experiences on her recent trip with her daughter to Monterey Bay in California.
Members turned in volunteer hours worked in 2019, these amounts will be totaled and submitted to the State of Texas.
In 2018 local unit members had volunteered almost 30,000 hours and 2019 should be at least the same amount. Retired School Personnel provide their time at no cost which in turn saves many employers money.
Gretchen Dupnik, Legislative Chair, reminded the members to make sure to be registered to vote by Monday, Feb. 3, so they can vote in the Presidential, Congressional, Senate and local races. She also advised that the local Republican candidates will have a meet and greet on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
It was reported that the Kaiser Wellness Center is waving the enrollment fee during the month of January. Many retirees that are over 65 have medical insurance that will cover the monthly membership fee as well.
Escondido Parkway is having a fund raiser Designer Handbag Bingo on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tickets are $50 and are selling out fast.
The group had homemade cookies prepared by Barth’s and fresh fruit and nuts as a nutritional alternative. KCRSP will meet again Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Barth’s Restaurant and will be hosted by Group 5.
The meeting is open to active, past employees or retired school employees in the Karnes County area (teacher, aide, custodian, bus driver, principal, counselor, assistant principal, librarian, etc.) or anyone interested in what is going on in education.