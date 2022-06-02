Jose A. Ramirez, currently residing in Kenedy, is one of 10 area artists whose work is featured in the Cuero Artist Extravaganza exhibit at the Cuero Heritage Museum.
The Cuero Heritage Museum is located at 124 E. Church Street in Cuero. Normal hours of operation for the museum are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The exhibit is currently on display through Aug. 27. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce “Fun After 5” monthly event will coincide with the exhibit reception to be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the museum.
Most of the artists have items for sale.
For more information, contact Amber Fitts Jones at 361-485-8090.
Information submitted by Liz Heiser, Cuero Heritage Museum