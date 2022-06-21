The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce will host its 101st annual banquet, Friday, June 17. The Fiesta Blanca y Caliente, a White Hat Party, will be at Our Lady of Peace Church, 605 Karnes St., Kenedy. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 each. A ticket purchase includes a catered meal provided by chamber member, 5D Steakhouse - Kenedy, with beverages and a special dessert provided by The Flour Shop.
The chamber stated it is excited to recognize outstanding members of the chamber and community during the program and annual report that evening.
The event includes dancing with live music presented by area favorite, The Emotions Band.
Chamber officials said it is not possible to hold tickets and that these will be sold on a first-come, first-served and paid basis only. There are only 150 tickets available.
RSVP is required for the event, according to the chamber.
White dress attire is encouraged but not required.