KENEDY – The Bluebonnet Days Festival planning has begun after approval from City Council during a meeting Jan. 16.
“The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce’s special event application for the Bluebonnet Days Festival was approved by the Kenedy City Council,” Kenedy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jolene Terwilliger said.
“Bluebonnet Days will be hosted on March 6 and 7 in downtown Kenedy.”
Plans for the Spring event are still in the works, according to Terwilliger.
In other matters, an existing agreement with Kenedy ISD for field usage for baseball and softball until the end of May 2020 with revisions to be discussed and decided during the summer of 2020 did not pass, according to Kenedy Mayor James Sutton.
“It was unanimously opposed to billing our school $10,000 per year,” Sutton said.
“A new agreement will reached in 30 to 45 days from now.”
Conversely, the East Main Street construction project design changed, according to Sutton.
“No delay,” he said.
“We’re moving forward with a re-designed underground, closed drainage plan vs. open ditches.
“It’s an additional $145,000 and well worth the investment.”
Lastly, change order No. 3 with Hellas Construction Inc. for the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex in the amount of $14,767.50 was approved, according to Sutton.
“This is a proactive measure,” he said.
“We’re planning to cover basketball courts soon and electrical will be needed for lighting and potentially other areas of the park.
Instead of sawing the new parking lot in a few months we thought it would be best to install additional electrical conduit and upsize it.”