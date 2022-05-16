The Kenedy FFA chapter participated in the Area X Career Development Event (CDE) on April 17, in Robstown. During the CDE event, Cheyenne Arenas of the Kenedy FFA chapter earned the ranking of tenth place high point individual in the Poultry Evaluation CDE.
On April 29, in Huntsville, at the Sam Houston State University, the Kenedy FFA Marketing Plan team competed in the State CDE Event, earning sixteenth place. Team members included Cheyenne Arenas, Julianna Briones, and Amber Martinez-Vallin.
The Seis Rios FFA District Speaking Development events were held in Sinton on May 2.
Detran Wilson placed second in the Natural Resources Prepared Public Speaking competition.
Michaela McLean earned first place in both the Ag Technology and Communication Prepared Public Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking competitions. Both students will advance to the Area X FFA qualifiers in Robstown, on May 16, in all three categories.
