By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KENEDY – A couple of young real estate investors thought the house might be a quick turn and profitable for rental property in this Eagle Ford Shale town.
Matthew Smith and Korby Bourne found something in one of the hall closets that may have changed their minds.
“Once we closed on the property after the first of the year, we were looking around inside and in one of the hall closets we found a rolled tube of blueprints,” Smith said.
They were the original prints of the house and they dated back to 1948. The blueprints were in good shape considering their age and detailed the house to the last bit of construction. The architects signing the blueprints were Hugman and Silber, noted architects of the time in South Central Texas. The full names are H.H. Hugman and Paul G. Silber.
A little internet research on the two provided even more history and significance of the two.
“We found out Hugman was instrumental in the design of the San Antonio Riverwalk, clear back in the 1920s. His design initially got turned down or put on a back shelf, but was later approved in the 1930s by the city and implemented,” Bourne said.
Hugman also designed Max Starcke Park in Seguin.
The two architects did several projects together in an informal partnership and even more projects individually.
Silber was known for designing hotels in the area including those in Weslaco, San Antonio, Harlingen, San Juan and Eagle Pass. He also designed churches in Waco, Mexia, George West, Beeville, Houston and Port Arthur, to name just a few. Several banks and schools in South Texas also exhibit his skills as an architect.
The house in Kenedy is located at 203 S. Fourth St. and is a well-designed ranch-style home with three bedrooms, three baths and two kitchens. It has been sitting vacant for several years.