Plans are underway for the Kenedy ISD Education Foundation’s “A Night at the Movies,” a Pride of Kenedy celebration and fundraising event, scheduled for Aug. 6.
The event will be held at the Panna Maria Hall.
The event is a dinner and a dance, and will include a live auction.
The dance will feature John Wayne Schultz & Band.
Food will be catered by Werner’s and the attire for the evening is business dress.
VIP tables are priced at $1,000 and individual tickets are $75 per person. Funds raised through this event benefit students and teachers in the school system.
Just some of the live auction items that will be up for grabs include:
• Two five-hour red snapper fishing trips in state waters. Available for taking from November to March, valued at $600 each.
• A Port Aransas house rental: “Texas on the Beach.” This items includes a three-night stay in a three-bedroom/three-bath residence with a private pool. This is valued at $2,539 and may be used until 8/31/23.
• A home-cooked and served meal presented by the members of the KISD school board.
• A Galveston Beach condo get-away. Two night stay, sleeps six people, valued at $500 (good until 8/31/23).
• A four- or five-night Caribbean cruise for two, leaving from Galveston. This item includes all port taxes and gratuities. It is valued at $1,000 and upgrades may be available.