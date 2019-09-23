KENEDY – Autumn is fast approaching, and Kenedy Public Library wants to prepare you for the season.
The library has a large range of books to assist with craft ideas and decors. Browse the library’s catalog page for titles and check books out on your next visit to the library.
The library has a calendar of scheduled activities starting in September. For some of these events, visit the library’s Facebook page for a list that includes toddler/preschool story and craft time, storybook character pumpkin contest and a fall festival.
The annual storybook character pumpkin contest will begin Monday, Oct. 21. All decorated plastic or foam pumpkins must be turned in by Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m.
The library has storytime programs for toddlers and preschoolers 2 to 4 years old.
The dates for the adult craft program are posted on the Facebook page. This is limited to 12 participants and is offered once per month.
The library also offers scanning and fax service, black and white or colored printout copies, and has converted some newspaper to digital starting from 1910 to present. These can be found at kenedy.advantage-preservation.com.
Beginning Oct. 1, 17 Christmas trees will be available for reservation for the annual Inspired by Books Christmas tree forest at the library.
For more information on any of these events, call the library at 830-583-3313.