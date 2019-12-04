Kenedy library hosting annual decoration contest

KENEDY – Who doesn’t enjoy decorating a Christmas tree?
Well, the Kenedy Public Library is currently hosting its 9th Annual ‘Inspired By Books’ Christmas Tree Forest contest.
All of the trees are decorated based on a book.
From the movie “Coco” to “The Pigeon Has To Go To School,” the ideas are endless when it comes to using your imagination while decorating the trees.
The contest started with seven trees the first year, according to Sylvia Pena with the Kenedy Public Library.
“I was a judge for another contest for table centerpieces and thought something like that would be great for the library,” Pena said.
“We were fortunate enough to get a grant when we first started.
“We send out letters to community groups asking for participation.”
There are two groups in the contest: adult group and children’s group.
Decorating trees while using one’s imagination is the primary goal, Pena said.
“We get phone calls asking if we are going to have the contest,” Pena said.
“The kids look forward to it every year. We have new groups this year participating.
“We all got together and read a book before they started decorating. It’s all about the love for reading.”
“I enjoy seeing the book through decorations on the tree.”
The trees are up the week before Thanksgiving, Pena said.
Voting for the trees began Nov. 25, but run through Dec. 12 during library hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The contest awards first through third places in both groups.
Pena encourages everyone to visit the library and look at the decorated trees.
Winners of the contest will be announced Dec. 13.