The Kenedy Marching Band and Color Guard received a Division II ranking during the UIL Region 12 Marching Contest held at Heroes Stadium in Bracken on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The ranking, noted as excellent, was from a 2-2-1 score received from the judging panel during the contest, officially making this score the highest the school has received in 15 years.
“We are immensely proud of these kids,” a Facebook post on the Kenedy Independent School District stated, exclaiming “Kenedy pride.”
