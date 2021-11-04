Pg2 10-28 Kenedy Marching Band_1.jpg

The Kenedy High School Marching Band and Color Guard competed in the UIL Region 12 Marching Band Contest held on Saturday, Oct. 16. (Contributed photo)

The Kenedy Marching Band and Color Guard received a Division II ranking during the UIL Region 12 Marching Contest held at Heroes Stadium in Bracken on Saturday, Oct. 16. 

The ranking, noted as excellent, was from a 2-2-1 score received from the judging panel during the contest, officially making this score the highest the school has received in 15 years. 

“We are immensely proud of these kids,” a Facebook post on the Kenedy Independent School District stated, exclaiming “Kenedy pride.”               



 

