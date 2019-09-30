KENEDY – The Kenedy Police Department will host its first National Night Out event Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. on the grounds of the Kenedy City Hall & Auditorium.
Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe has been with the force since Jan. 1, and looks forward to having a good time with the community.
“My main goal for this event is for the community to get to know each other, along with the police officers,” the chief said.
“It’s the first time we have hosted a National Night Out.
“I feel it’s important for the community to have clear communication with the local law enforcement agencies.”
The event will have inflatable bouncy houses for the children, along with music, hot dogs, refreshments and giveaways for area residents.
“We will have several booths at the event with city officials speaking to the public about crime tips and crime prevention,” Ashe said.
The county attorney, Jennifer Dillingham, members of the Kenedy city court, the Honorable Judge Rachel V. Garcia and members of the Afterschool Centers on Education will all be in attendance.