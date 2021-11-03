The city of Kenedy held its annual fall festival on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with a special spooky screening of the Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus” in the park.
Also on hand during the movie was food, coffee and other delicious treats provided by Miss Angelito’s, Porter’s Coffee, The Beaver Shack and Kim’s Pica Sweets.
“A big thank you to the city of Kenedy community for joining us at the fall festival to watch “Hocus Pocus” in the park,” the city posted on its Facebook page. “We hope you all had a great time. It was a successful event.”
The city also thanked volunteers during the event for the large role they played in keeping everything running smoothly.
The city added, “We are definitely looking forward to seeing the community at our next event.”
