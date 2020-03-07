Kenedy senior accepted to Air Force Academy

KENEDY – Every high school senior experiences different things leading up to graduation.
For Kenedy senior Hailey Havron, her experience begins with proudly serving her country while attending college.
Hailey recently received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
After applying to various colleges, the Air Force Academy stuck out in particular.
“It’s not like most colleges,” Havron said. “I can focus on my education while serving in the military. It’s like an Ivy League school, so I can take advantage of that chance.”
Havron will major in legal studies with intentions of becoming a lawyer.
“I’ve always wanted to be an attorney,” she said.
“I want to go to the academy and enter the JAG corps.”
Air Force Academy admissions receive approximately 10,200 applications each year with an acceptance rate of 12%, which is equal to about 1,220 students being accepted to the school.
To gain admission, she secured a nomination from the member of Congress from her home district.
“I had Congressman Vicente Gonzales for my recommendation,” she said.
Hailey will begin her journey June 25 as she enters basic training.
“We just have a couple of days after basic training before we start going to class,” she said.
Hailey is looking forward to the vast change in landscape at the academy.
“I’ve been there before on family vacations, and I love it there,” she said.
“I’m going to miss being away from my family, but the academy creates a family environment. I’m definitely going to miss mom’s home cooked meals.”