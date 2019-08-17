CORPUS CHRISTI-More than 540 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students received their degree at the island university’s summer 2019 Commencement on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the American Bank Center. This was the largest summer commencement in the institution’s history.
The commencement speaker was Dr. Eliot Chenaux, former Vice President of Student Affairs Emeritus at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Saren T. Sutton of Kenedy was among these students and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.