Kenedy students earn Lone Star FFA honors

F
ernando Vargas Jr., Melanie Brynelsen and Jade Naranjo of the Kenedy FFA Chapter, were awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree in at the 93rd annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 5-9.
The Lone Star FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Texas FFA.
The degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter Degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.
Vargas, Brynelson and Naranjo were three of more than 1,900 FFA members to receive this esteemed degree.
The 93rd annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 10,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 139,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.
Submitted by Tatum Bauer.