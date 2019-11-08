Kenedy students learning government functions

KENEDY – On Oct. 25 Mr. James Douglas-Meyer took his Criminal Justice students for a tour of the Karnes County Jail, Karnes County Courthouse and Annex.
The students began at the County Jail located in Karnes City. Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva and Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom gave a tour of the Jail, Administration and Communication Center.
They explained how our Local County Jail works and functions. They also talked to the students about their future and opportunities in the criminal justice field right here in Karnes County.
After the jail tour, the students went to the Karnes County Courthouse.
Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke and his Administrative Assistant Justin Meyer met them in the Courtroom along with Karnes County Attorney Jennifer Dillingham, Assistant County Attorney, Karnes County Clerk Carol Swize and other staff from the county.
Judge Hedtke spoke to the students about County Government and his role as the Judge.
Hedtke explained how his role as Judge and as the Chief Financial Officer of the County Budget is not only an important position, but one that requires the wearing of many hats.
County Attorney Dillingham along with her Assistant County Attorney used the students to demonstrate the Voire Dire process and how picking a Jury can be difficult.
The students really enjoyed this hands on learning experience with our local County Officials, according to Douglas-Meyer.
After the students were done asking questions of the County Officials, they got a tour of the Historic and newly renovated Karnes County Courthouse along with a bit of History behind its current location and its former location, Helena Texas.
“We want to thank all of our County Officials and Staff for their dedication to our County and helping our students learn and grow” Douglas-Meyer said.
“Opportunities like these are vital to the success of our Criminal Justice program and the learning development of our students.”