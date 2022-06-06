Clothes that once fit are happily no longer a viable option for Lisa Luehrs, 30, of Kenedy.
Putting aside these once go-to wardrobe choices is a joyful pursuit for her, she said. For more than a year, the Hampton, Virginia, native said she has watched the scale reflect her personal determination to end a cycle of weight gain that had her on the scale at 312 pounds in March 2021. Today, she said she weighs 175 pounds – a loss of 137 life-altering pounds. Along the way, she fought severe depression and deeper thoughts centered on a low sense of confidence and self-worth.
“My goal was to be as far away from 200,” as she could be, and with her current weight it is now more about maintenance, Luehrs said. “I was a size 24-pant. I’m an 8 ... I’ll take this.”
Sitting in her kitchen, Luehrs noted that helping her on this journey are her husband, Richard, daughters Kat and Taylah, and son, Bentley. Family dogs, Gypsy and Flash, also provided strong support for Luehrs throughout what was and is both a physical and a mental transformation. Walking through her home, Luehrs pointed out photos tucked in albums and displayed on the walls that showcase her weight loss before and after achievement. Also visible on the walls of her home are paintings that she and her children have created. Center stage in one corner of the living room is her treadmill, a gift from a close family member that is now her exercise spot when a favorite movie such as a Disney classic like “Moana” is on TV.
Luehrs said to reach this personal goal involved making profound changes in her diet and her attitude to food and exercise. She added a significantly increased and regular intake of water to her daily regime and eliminated foods that have high sugar content.
“Morning was always something sweet. Cinnamon rolls, bagels, waffles,” she said. “I used to love Reese’s peanut butter cups.” A few tears were shed she said as she started to eliminate favorite candy or other now off-limit foods from her diet. All these months later, she no longer misses any of those treats.
For Luehrs, discovering a new love of running contributed to her weight loss. “I couldn’t sweep my house,” let alone walk or run, she said, prior to the decision to tackle her weight program. With a “no excuse” attitude encouraging her, she walked. Walked at 2 or 3 in the morning when it was cooler.
“I would walk in the rain. One mile took me 27 minutes. I sat and cried,” she said.
She did not give up. Instead, she persevered. She can now do that mile in 8 1/2 minutes.
“I absolutely love running,” Luehrs said.
A trampoline in the backyard provides additional exercise options as well as a fun place she can share with her family in the evenings.
When she reached a key pound loss mark, she began taking body measurements, a method designed to take the mind off of looking at a scale alone. Her logs show a steady progression that continues to fuel her desire to be healthy.
On a recent trip to her local H-E-B, she said one of the staff told her that her eyes looked familiar but she did not recognize her as a regular shopper. Luehrs explained to her what had been her world for the past 14 months. The employee told her “you have Hannah Montana-ed this town.” Luehrs laughed when she explained that for viewers of that show, the character Hannah Montana was known for wearing a wig and pretending to be essentially two people. For Luehrs, her weight transformation is no disguise. It is her reality. She has changed her hair, she said, going blonder. This makes the difference in her before and after photographs. She quickly pushed aside a compliment that she is photogenic, but a smile nevertheless graced her face.
For Luehrs, Dwayne Johnson, known to all as the Rock, is an inspiration. She said she longs to be a Project Rock product spokesperson of some kind. There was a time she could not fit into his clothing line products. At her current weight, that has changed completely, she said.
For this young woman, who said she lived out her 20s with weight a pressing emotional and physical burden, the decade ahead is promising.
She said she looks forward to going places that were not accessible in the past. A recent trip to Corpus Christi gave her a chance to wear a bathing suit in public, and bring home hermit crabs that were donated to the local library for its summer theme: oceans. Rides at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio with her children, for example, will have new meaning as Bentley is tall enough and she is a perfect size to brave riding coasters that were once off-limits for the two of them. On the agenda, at some point in the future, might be a trip to Idaho. She recently became an aunt and would love to see her brothers and the newest baby in the family who reside in that state and have also provided her encouragement.
Luehrs expressed a desire to explore interior design as a profession option, noting her love for art and, not surprising, transforming spaces. She said she belongs to weight loss groups and has periodically posted her successes online on social media platforms. The response to those posts has gratified her.
Luehrs, already active in the community as a member of Kenedy Concerned Citizens, said she wants to be a positive role model for her children, especially, but also for others in her community that might be challenged by their weight and the inability to bring it under control.
“I was done hurting my family and doing the wrong thing,” before she undertook her weight loss journey, she said.
“I saved myself. ... I hope to inspire people. I never thought I could be anyone inspirational.”
