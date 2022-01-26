A brand new national academy for high school students, hosted by the Law and Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN), will be held in Washington, D.C. from Feb. 13-18.
One local educator has been chosen as an Honor Teacher for the program.
Dr. James Douglas, Ph.D., a lifelong resident of Karnes County and graduate of Karnes City High School and current criminal justice instructor for Kenedy High School, will travel to Washington, D.C. to instruct and teach during the academy, while also operating as a chaperone for a group of students.
“I think I was selected due to my education and experience both in law enforcement and as a teacher,” Douglas said. “I have worked in law enforcement, worked in corrections and now (as) a teacher. Over the years I have furthered my education and I believe all of those components came together to help them make the selection.”
Douglas’ credentials include attending Coastal Bend College in Beeville and the Victoria College Police Academy. In 2006, Douglas began working as a police officer. Once obtaining a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice Administration and Management and a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Purdue Global University, Douglas then began working on his Doctoral Degree with Walden University in August of 2017. Recently, he defended his Dissertation, earning him a Ph.D.
In addition to his pursuits in furthering his education in criminal justice, Douglas began teaching Principles of Law, Law Enforcement, Court Systems, Corrections and Forensic Science at Kenedy High School in 2015.
“It is a lot of fun being able to teach and discuss the one thing I absolutely love to talk about,” Douglas said, adding, “and that’s Criminal Justice.”
Douglas will bring his depth of knowledge obtained through his higher education pursuits and experience with him to Washington, D.C. for the LAPSEN academy.
According to LAPSEN, the academy, a first of its kind program, will host high school students chosen from a pool of applicants from across the country with curriculum designed to “immerse students into various subjects and activities around law and justice.”
During the academy, students will also have the opportunity to tour various locations related to law enforcement and criminal justice, including Quantico – the FBI headquarters.
For Douglas, applying to be an instructor for the academy was inspired by his efforts to bring a local chapter of the National Technical Honor Society to Kenedy High School.
“Throughout that process I learned about LAPSEN,” Douglas explained. “One of the great things is that students who are a member of our chapter of NTHS and enrolled in my Criminal Justice program can have a LAPSEN Endorsement on their NTHS certificate. This endorsement will help them later on (with) their resumes or applications to colleges.
“It’s really an exciting opportunity for students in our area. When I was in school we didn’t have these types of opportunities. Whatever we can do as educators and mentors to better the lives of students and provide opportunities, we need to (do so) because they are our future.”
All things considered, the opportunity Douglas is most excited about is the chance to teach.
“I have always attended conferences as a student in grade school, college and my adult life, but now I will be one of the instructors,” Douglas said. “It will be fun to be on the other side for a change. I look forward to being able to teach as well as learn from students during this academy.”
Earning this chance of a lifetime has also become a humbling moment for Douglas, as it serves as evidence of the good he’s provided his hometown community.
“Being able to have this opportunity to teach and mentor others is amazing,” Douglas said. “I take great pride in teaching the students in my classroom and serving this community as an educator, police officer and councilor for the city of Kenedy and now I will be able to take my knowledge, experience and work ethic to a national level in our nation’s Capitol.
“I know it will only be a few days, but the experience will be a life-lasting one.”
Douglas also explained that LAPSEN is working on planning two other academies; The National Academy of Forensic Science and the National Academy of Homeland Security.
Douglas concluded, “I have my fingers crossed to attend those as well.”
