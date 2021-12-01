The Kenedy Independent School District held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Hundreds of students and staff welcomed area veterans from every branch of the military into the Kenedy High School auditorium, to take part in the program that honored “all who have served.”
“Today we honored those who put their fellow Americans first,” the district said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you to all who served our country.
Lastly, the district said, “Thank you for your sacrifice.”
