Requesting more Frio
Editor:
Please, do everything you can to inspire Frio to write reports of his daily rounds frequently. Also, his observations of activities of his friends and colleagues would be most welcome. His column is always a hit because he nails it! Thank you and your colleagues for your excellent coverage of other happenings in Karnes County and surrounding areas.
Sincerely,
Venice Scheurich
Corpus Christi
