Some autobiographies are matter-of-fact. Others bend the narrative for entertainment’s sake. For author, and former Floresville resident, M.C. Forister, the witty truth in her eighth published book – and first autobiography – is settled right in its title, “It Wasn’t Easy!”
As Forister explained, once she settled on the title, it was almost as if it were always meant to be.
“I had done research (genealogy) of my relatives for 41 years, and had published seven books,” Forister said. “In 2006, I had finished the fourth book, then took the book with me to see my family doctor as I had an appointment.
“I showed it to him and he was so surprised as he didn’t know that I had been doing it. He thought that was great as he loved the way I did the book.
“Then I told him that I have three more books to do to have all seven books, which was my goal. After that, I will do another book, and it will be “It Wasn’t Easy!” – (the) story of my life. All of sudden, he looked at me so serious, pointed (his) finger at me and said, ‘That is a right title for you!’ He knew too well about my health problems.”
Fourteen years and four books later, Forister has finally completed her plan and published the story of her life, chronicling from the day she was born up until last year.
Forister, who was born in Karnes City and raised in Floresville, approximately 30 miles south of San Antonio, and 15 miles north of Falls City, was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome – which are facial deformities caused by birth defects. In 1996, she was also diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, a common form of generalized muscular pain and chronic fatigue, related to her arthritis.
“(I was told) that I should never work. I told her that I’d rather work than stay home with my parents,” Forister said. “Thank God that I had worked for 32 years before I retired in 1993.
“For years, it was hard for me, but I just kept on going, doing what I wanted to do, to help others, (with) several people telling me that I shouldn’t be alive, which I agree. But, God had plans for me.”
Now 84 – or as Forister explained, really feeling like 200 no thanks to Fibromyalgia – is deep into the journey of promoting her autobiography.
According to Forister, all proceeds raised from the sale of her new book will go directly to helping special needs children, something she’s been passionate about for nearly 50 years.
“I had been doing that since the early 1970s,” Forister said. “I didn’t want those children to go through what I had gone through.”
As far as the response Forister has received since the release of her autobiography, it has been met with a similar attitude her doctor expressed way back in 2006.
One reviewer said, “‘It wasn’t Easy’ is truly the right title for this story. While it has parts that are difficult to read, it is a recounting of a life filled with challenges, the difficulty of overcoming the odds, and a life lived helping others see a way through impossible situations.”
Another said of the book, “Kind, clever, artistic, loyal, persistent, a good friend, funny, energetic and conscientious.”
In response to that review, which was from a friend, Forister said, “About energy, that I do not have (ever) since birth. So often, I end up in ERs with very, very high blood pressure. Thank God I didn’t suffer a stroke or a heart attack.
The doctor fussed at me, telling me, “You need to listen to your body,” And, I told him that I don’t have the time to listen to my body.”
“It Wasn’t Easy” is a 505-page self-published softback book with a maroon cover, in honor of her Floresville High School alma mater. To order a copy, email the author directly at oldforister@gmail.com.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•