Local students awarded Lone Star Degree at FFA State Convention

Luke Doreck and Madyson Wiatrek of the Karnes City FFA Chapter, were awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree at the 91st annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 15-19 in Fort Worth. The Lone Star FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Texas FFA.
The Lone Star FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above. Doreck and Wiatrek were two of more than 2,400 FFA members to receive this esteemed degree.
The 91st annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 12,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 130,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions.
For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.