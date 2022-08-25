The Karnes City Rotary Club recently announced that the Lonesome Dove Fest Parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Karnes City.
According to event organizers, the parade will start at 10 a.m.
The Lonesome Dove Fest is an annual event presented by the club to raise funds for scholarships and other worthwhile community efforts.
For additional information, call or text (830) 507-3930.
In addition to the parade, another fest event is the Black Gold Shoot-out.
This is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, with registration from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The Shotgun start is at 9:30 a.m.
As part of the event, there are 4-man teams at $800, with Lewis Class Scoring System, and 100 Bird Sporting Clay.
A complimentary lunch will be served. For participation, there are: Station Sponsor, $250; and Sponsor packages, with Gold, $5000; Silver, $2500; and Bronze, $1000.
For more information concerning the shoot-out, contact Wade Hedtke at (830) 583-6330, Randy Witte at (830) 583-5110, or Staci Slayden at (210) 789-6977.
Information provided by the Karnes City Rotery Club