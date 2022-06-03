The Gospel lesson from John 13: 31-35 includes a new commandment that God gave to us; the commandment is to love one another.
Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, told the congregation on Sunday, May 15, that “this Gospel lesson comes from a much larger story.
“Jesus is with His disciples at the last supper. After the meal, John tells us that Jesus stood and changed into serving clothes and washed His disciples’ feet.
“At the end of the washing, Jesus explains that He has now set an example for them to do for one another.
“The idea is to have them serve one another and have them do loving acts for one another.
“It is not being selfish; it has everything to do with being selfless and putting others above yourself.
“Toward the end of the meal and lesson, Jesus tells the disciples that one of them will betray Him and He lets them know by handing a piece of dipped bread to the betrayer, Judas and Jesus telling Judas, ‘What you are going to do, do quickly.”’
This is where our lesson starts where it says “When he had gone out...” referring to Judas leaving, Pastor filled in, “Jesus knows that it is only a matter of waiting.
“And while He waits Jesus tells His disciples that in allowing this traitor to do his thing, Jesus has now been glorified.
“He is now to have exalted praise and honor. We only understand that after Jesus is raised from the dead, but we do understand it well then.”
Pastor further explained in his homily, “Jesus then lets His disciples know that He is going away. And they cannot yet go there.
“Still there is something that He wants them to do while He is gone. Something important.
“Something that will allow the unchurched to instantly know who His disciples are.
“Jesus wants them to love one another, just as Jesus has loved them. So, they are to try to heal one another, care for one another, help one another, tend to one another, preach God’s word to one another and lift up one another’s spirits - in essence, they are to love one another.
“And that commandment from Jesus falls upon us, too. Thank you Lord!”
Let us pray the prayer of the day from the bulletin. “O God, form the minds of your faithful people into a single will.
“Make us love what you command and desire what you promise, so that amid the changes of this world, our hearts may be fixed where true joy is found; in your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.”
Ten enthusiastic children of the congregation joined the pastor on the steps up to the altar for their children’s sermon before the sermon from John 13.
Pastor shared, and they also shared, how God shows He loves us and how He always is watching over us all.
The congregation honored the Runge High School senior class with a bunco party and refreshments on May 11. Each senior received their own Bible and bookmark as a gift.
Zoomerang vacation Bible school is planned for June 27 to July 1 and all children ages 3 years old through 6th grade are invited to join us for a week of fun learning about the sanctity of life and it’s all set in the Land Down Under - Australia. Call 830-239-4311 for details and to enroll your children.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school.
All are welcome to come and worship.