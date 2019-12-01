FALLS CITY – Falls City ISD Student Council at Luther Thomas Elementary hosted a donation drive for the San Antonio Food Bank, and collected 4,916 canned goods. The students set a goal of 500 cans and collected for two and a half weeks. They never dreamed they would get nearly 5,000 cans.
Classes at the Elementary held a competition to see who could collect the most cans. Mrs. Etzler’s third grade class won first place, with a total of 968 cans!
The Student Council was proud to present all the cans collected, and learn that it was enough food to make 2,754 meals.
They also got to tour the Food Bank and learn about where all the food comes from and how it is distributed.