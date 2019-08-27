Mata will headline September’s Opry

FLORESVILLE – The Floresville Opry offers dancing or just enjoy listening to live classic country music, plus a catered meal by Outlaw Catering, door prizes, desserts, silent auction and fellowship Thursday, Sept. 5. Wilson County Expo and Community Center, 435 St. Highway 97 East out of Floresville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Featured headliners are Billy Mata, Denny Ivey, Priscilla Speed, Brenda Ullevig, Gary Trial, Sally Carlson, Rich Orr, John Schattenberg and Terrell O’Neal.
The classic country music is provided by the Opry House Band; members are Alan Kolby (bass guitar), Gary Trial (lead guitar), R. J. Smith (fiddle), Sally Carlson (rhythm guitar), Al Michalczak (steel guitar), Terrell O’Neal (keyboard) and Fred Michalczak (drums).
The event will benefit the Wilson County Historical Society & Jailhouse Museum.
Sponsors include Wilson County News, and New Haven Assisted Living.
General admission $10. Tickets are available at the door. Call Viola Henke at 830-391-1062 to reserve a table that seats eight for $100. Dinner $8. Desserts $1.
Don’t want to be out on the road late at night? Check out the Opry discounts at the Floresville Hotels. Just present your hotel confirmation number at the Opry ticket table for two free Opry tickets.