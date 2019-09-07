2018 Miss Karnes City passes the crown

KARNES CITY – Good evening my name is Madyson Wiatrek and it has been an honor to serve as the 2018 Miss Karnes City. It is hard to believe that a year ago I was on this stage being so scared that I was going to fall in front of so many people.
When my name was called a year ago, I was a completely different person than I am standing in front of you tonight. Being apart of the court was always a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl. Being on the court has been everything and more for me. It came with many hardships such as getting up on a Saturday morning and making sure my court was also awake. As well as getting four girls and yourself to smile and wave on a hot and humid morning in formal gowns.
But just like everything you do there was also many rewarding moments to being Miss Karnes City. The moment that meant the most to me was when you took time to wave to that little girl who looked at you in awe. Being that little girl myself before, I remember how it made me feel when the older girls who looked like princesses waved at me and being able to make other little girls get that same feeling is truly rewarding.
Being Miss Karnes City has taught me numerous things. Before this experience I would never be up here talking to you all tonight. I would never have been comfortable talking to people I don’t know, and I would never be as confident as I am today.
I want to thank four amazing girls who helped make this year so much fun. Kayce, Maddie, Kaylee, and Deezja thank you for always being up and ready to go for parades, all the laughs, and memories that will last forever. Mom and Dad thank you for always driving me to and from parades and always having a cold water ready for me when I got off the float. You both have done so much for me and given me anything I need to successful. Thank you for being the most loving and supporting parents I could ever ask for. Nikki Witte thank you for always giving me all the information I could possibly need for parades and appearances so things would go as smoothly as possible. Lastly I want to thank Amy Seal for encouraging me to do the pageant. Without your persuasion I wouldn’t have gone out of my comfort zone and done the pageant. The change being Miss Karnes City has given me is all thanks to you. Without you none of this would have been possible. Thank you for not only pushing to do the pageant but for everything you do for me. Such as giving me my best friend, helping through all my breakdowns, and making me into the confident person I am today.
For the young lady who gets crowned tonight, I know that you will do a great job representing our town. I am always just a phone call away if you ever need tips for putting your crown on, because trust me it takes a few times of the crown falling off before you really know how to put it on. The experience flies by so enjoy every second of it. Take the time to laugh and make memories.
Living in such a small town has been a true blessing and I am beyond grateful for everyone in it.
As I close this chapter of my life as well as the chapter of my high school experience I will never forget where I came from. This town and this experience has made me incredibly thankful to live in Karnes City. No matter where the next step of life takes me I will always be thankful to have grown up in this small town. Each of you has made an impact on my life and made me into the person I am today.
Thank you for coming out and supporting the contestants tonight it means a lot to them. I wish everyone a safe trip home. Have a good night. Thank you.
Editor’s note: The above letter from last year’s Ms. Karnes City appears as Madyson Wiatrek will present it at the pageant.