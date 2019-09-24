Karnes City will be participating in the 2019 National Night Out Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6-9 p.m. at the Karnes City park.
Kenedy will host their National Night out that evening as well from 6-8 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park.
National Night Out generates support for a safer Karnes County and promotes police-community partnerships; crime, drug, and violence prevention, safety and neighborhood unity.
Everything is offered at no charge during this event. For more information on setting up a table or providing entertainment contact the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office at 830-780-3931 or email dwayne.villanueva@co.karnes.tx.us or telia.escamilla@co.karnes.tx.us. For information on the Kenedy event contact Chief Ashe at 830-583-2225.