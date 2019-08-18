FALLS CITY – The 26th Annual Beaver Roundup was held in the Falls City Community Hall Saturday, Aug. 3, with nearly 500 former students and guests in attendance during the program.
Registration and social hour started at 4 p.m. followed by a meal that consisted of barbecue and sausage with all the trimmings.
A program to recognize members of honor classes, a silent auction, and a dance closed out the evening.
The honor classes of 1954, 1959, 1964, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1984, 1989, 1994, 1999, and 2004 were all recognized during the program that featured music and trivia from high school days.
Janis Rotter, class of 1967, was the MC for the program. The Cheerleaders, Beaver Mascot, Beaver Belles, and Band Color Guard provided entertainment during the program.
The Beaver Roundup Committee will soon begin planning for the 27th Annual Beaver Roundup, which will be held in the Falls City Community Hall, Aug. 1, 2020.
Representatives for next year’s honor classes will be contacted sometimes this fall.
Next year the honor classes will be the classes of graduating years ending in 0 and 5.