The Pool House, a new pool chemical and accessory store in located in Karnes City, recently opened for business at 220 E. Calvert Ave. in downtown Karnes City, bringing a much-needed market to the area.
For owners Johnny Puente and Mary Guerra, opening The Pool House wasn’t just a dream, it was a necessity.
“Basically, we started this company because we were in need of these chemicals and we couldn’t find anybody to clean our pool,” Puente explained. “And it kind of just hit us in the face, and we said, ‘We need to open one of these.’”
As lifelong Karnes County and Kenedy residents, both Guerra and Puenta saw the potential for a new business borne from that local necessity.
“We just wanted to start something that was going to help out the local area because, like I said, we were in need of it.”
The Pool House officially opened on Tuesday, Dec. 7. On Friday, Dec. 10, the Karnes County Community Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony during the business’ grand opening.
The Pool House offers a wide variety of pool and spa chemicals, as well as pool cleaning services. Come the Spring, backyard decor and pool toys inflatables will be more readily available. Business hours are Tuesdays - Fridays, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call 830-299-1440.
