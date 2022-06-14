Due to my Bil’s list of limited acceptable foods, meals at our house are very simple and are repeated often. The boy could live on hamburger steak, hamburgers and breakfast foods. But sometimes I have to make something just for me that has more than three ingredients in it.
Such was the case last week when I got a craving for chicken spaghetti and I just happened to have one chicken breast left from the rotisserie chicken I brought home several days prior. Bil watched me cut up his favorite piece of chicken and noted that what I was about to do with it was a “waste of good chicken.”
Now there is nothing new about chicken spaghetti and we all have our favorite recipes, but this one is a bit different in that it is void of any canned soups. If you have been reading my column for a while, you know I have an aversion to cooking with cream of anything soups. Probably because my mom cooked with them so often and also because of the salt content and its long, long list of ingredients.
Bil did try to eat a bit of the finished dish, but he spent a lot of time picking out the mushrooms, black olives, pimentos and any large pieces of onion and celery he could find. But since he did make an attempt at it, I baked him this simple cake for dessert.
Soup-less Chicken Spaghetti
• 1/2 lb. spaghetti
• 1/2 stick butter
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 3 inner stalks celery with leaves, chopped
• 3-4 cloves garlic, chopped
• 3/4 small basket baby bella mushrooms, sliced
• 1/3 cup flour
• 2 1/2 cup boxed chicken broth (plus extra if needed)
• 4 slices packaged American cheese
• 1/3 cup half & half or whole milk
• 2 cups chopped cooked chicken
• 1 small jar pimentos
• 10 large black olives, sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put water on to boil and cook spaghetti as directed on the package.
In a large skillet, melt the butter and sauté the onion and celery until it softens. Add in the garlic and mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms soften.
Sprinkle the flour over the cooked vegetables and cook a bit more to cook out the flour taste. Pour in the chicken broth and cook until it begins to thicken, then add in the cheese and stir to melt. Lower heat and add milk of choice and chopped chicken. If the sauce is too thick, add more chicken broth. Add in the pimentos and olives.
Drain the spaghetti and add to the sauce, stirring to coat. Pour mixture into a buttered casserole dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 25-30 minutes until bubbly.
Serve with garlic bread and a nice salad. It’s even better when reheated the next day after it has seasoned through.
Lemon-Poppyseed Cake
• 1 box yellow cake mix
• 1 small box instant lemon pudding
• 1 cup water
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 1/4 cup poppyseeds
• 4 large eggs
Put everything in a mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until well blended. Pour batter into a greased and floured tube pan or Bundt pan. Bake for 50 minutes or until it springs back with lightly touched. Cool in the pan for 6-8 minutes and then flip onto a heat proof plate.