The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held its’ monthly meeting in the Hospital Community Room on Thursday, July 11, with 19 members and one guest (Kathleen Holt of Pawnee) present.
President Margie Pierce called the meeting to order at 9:30 am.
Monthly reports were presented by officers as well as standing and appointed committee members.
Gift shop buyer, Joyce Janssen, announced a “Summer Sale” on all gift shop merchandise. The sale will begin on Thursday, July 11, and will run through Friday, July 26. All items will be 15% off the listed price.
Ways and Means Chairman, Laura Gamez, affirmed the next up-coming fund-raising event will be the “Collective Goods” sale in September. This sale will be Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 and 27. Books, toys, home and garden are among the many offerings.
Also on the calendar are the “Masquerade” jewelry sale in October, “Wirewood” custom jewelry sale, as well as the annual Tamale Sale in November.
The next business meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hospital Community Room.