The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held its monthly meeting in the Hospital Community Room on April 1, with 16 members present.
President Laura Gamez called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Monthly reports were presented by officers as well as standing and appointed committee members.
Of interest, discussions are being held as to the return of some of the popular fund-raising events, such as the Masquerade Jewelry Sale. Tentative hopes are that conditions will be much better in the near future and a sale may be possible in the late spring or early summer. Stay tuned for more information as progress is made.
Raffle tickets for the quilt are available in the hospital gift shop or by contacting any auxiliary member. Tickets cost $1 each or are six for $5. The quilt has a wedding-ring pattern done in tans and browns with scalloped edges and will fit as a coverlet for king or full for queen sized bed. The drawing will be held at the next business meeting in May. The quilt is on display in the gift shop for your viewing and/or raffle ticket purchase.
With the pandemic beginning to be a bit less threatening and restrictions relaxed, the Auxiliary Gift Shop is now open to the public for shopping. Hours are still reduced (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and visitors must be screened to enter hospital premises. Visitors with no other business in the hospital)will be allowed in the gift shop only and masks will be required.
With Mothers’ Day, graduations, etc., in the near future, it’s a great place to find something unique for that special someone on your shopping list. Shelves are stocked with lots of new merchandise and more is on the way. We look forward to seeing you soon.
Auxiliary members wish to express a special “thank you” to the staff of OKMH for the lovely breakfast they provided prior to the meeting in honor of Volunteer Appreciation Month. The food was delicious, the decorations festive, the door prizes of “bunny vases” with miniature roses adorable and goodie bags for all made for a great start to our day.
Our next business meeting will be Thursday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. in the OKMH Community Room.
Information submitted by Sandy Hunt