Helena Handbasket By Cletus Bianchi
Still have the ancient Shakespeare level-wind reel Dad rigged with 50-lb. test for our Nueces Bay fishing trips. We’d put cast netted bait in his handmade bait buckets and wade into waist-deep water, fishing until we strung enough fish for supper, then release the baitfish, clean the fish and gear, enjoy the meal and await the next opportunity.
Forty-plus years later still finds me wading the Laguna Madre, albeit with some gear modernization. The reels sing tiny braided line a country mile, the baits are all plastic, and a boat provides greater access.
But the overall experience remains comfortably familiar, focused on quality time with good people in a magical place. Catching fish is a bonus but keeping them not as relevant.
TPWD defines the stages of hunter/angler development as “Shooting” (eagerness), “Limiting” (numbers), “Trophy” (selective quality), “Method” (challenging gear/technique), “Sportsman” (total experience) and “Give Back” (sharing with others). These are spot-on, although not everyone experiences each stage or in a specific order.
There’s no frost-burnt fish in our freezer anymore and a trophy trout and redfish grace my office walls. My first flounder limit last week entailed the fun and challenge of hooking them and the tasty filets rather than bragging rights. Spent the following morning trying to master catching reds on a fly - unsuccessfully.
Which got me pondering those stages again and how they apply to life in general...
Maybe it’s a “been there, done that” attitude; or knowing from experience to embrace and enjoy the moment when it occurs, because life’s variability seldom permits duplication; or a wandering soul; or boredom?
Whichever, it just seems difficult to anchor up, attempting to repeat past success.
As we progress through life, we search for things we enjoy, love or exhibit a proficiency in. That “hunt” might have us pursuing careers with more money or prestige, bigger houses, and nicer cars early on. For some there’s no “limit,” never enough, just the pursuit.
The later developmental stages seem to come with gray hairs and muzzles, as testament to the time required to get there. Time spent on the water, in the office, or simply wading through life, fighting the current, slippery bottom and deep water.
With time comes opportunity to learn, evaluate, experience, enjoy, and in some cases explore further.
Time’s tide always seems to be rising until the moment one realizes it’s gone slack and is beginning to fall.
Rising tides inundate low areas offering more places to explore, providing seemingly limitless opportunity. But they also create larger areas to cover, requiring more effort in pursuit of the goal, whether limits or trophies.
Falling tides expose navigation hazards and channels deep enough to access during both high and low water, while concentrating the target into a smaller area.
If only life’s tide were as predictable as the Packery Channel’s!
When wading waist-deep through life, maybe even with your stringer out, you can’t always predict when the tide will begin its inevitable drop, you just know it’s coming. The savvy angler understands that when the current pulls away and the water recedes, new, different, and exciting opportunities arise.
The chance to move away from proven techniques and experiment with new challenges. The chance to set new goals and define new trophies. The chance to explore new experiences.
And perhaps most rewarding, the opportunity to share your experiences and knowledge with a new generation.
Relentlessly pursuing new experiences, like wading miles of flats chasing tantalizing redfish tails, is tiring but always rewarding for me.
Maybe not with drag-singing tight lines or heavy ice chests, but always with something new to see or learn or experience.
A bad day of fishing beats a good day of ...
Wait, there are no bad days fishing.