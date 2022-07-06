There are many mysteries that surround Stonehenge and only one has been resolved. And that one due to diligent archeological research. That mystery is the age and origin of the blue- stones in the structure.
Stonehenge is a massive assembly of huge stones standing on the Salisbury Plain in southeastern England.
Stonehenge is also very complex in chronology and harbors a number of mysteries. It contains some 80 standing and recumbent stones.
The most visible ring of largest stones is about 100 feet in diameter. This ring is set in the center of a circle 300 feet in diameter, a ring of a ditch and berm.
Scattered all around are dug holes meant to be the receptacle of upright stones. There are also stones laying on the ground inside the center.
There are three kinds of stone in Stonehenge. The largest, those in the outer ring, are called saracens or sarcens. These are sandstone of local origin, found only a few miles from Stonehenge.
Most of the other smaller stones are bluestones, so called because of the blue sheen when freshly cut or wet.
The bluestone source is a site in Wales 280 kilometers away. The location of this site is the mystery that has been resolved.
Why the builders went so far from Stonehenge for the bluestone is still a mystery, although the bluestones were originally part of an earlier circle of upright stones in Wales.
Turns out there were many smaller stone circles that existed in neolithic England. Another mystery.
Stonehenge was actually built in three phases over about 1,500 years, from 3100 BC to 1550 BC. When completed it was actually much more impressive than it is now, with all the missing stones still in place.
Then its outer ring of stones contained 30 standing sarcens and 13 lintels or connecting horizontal stones with tongue and groove joints.
There were originally 80 standing stones although there are remnants of only 43 today. The others are missing.
So enough mysteries? Lets look at the bluestones and their origin.
Years of archeological research and digging finally found a quarry site in western Wales 280 kilometers from Stonehenge.
And more of a mystery than how the builders of Stonehenge moved the bluestones that far, the bluestones from this site had been used in a stone circle earlier than Stonehenge, created between 3600 to 3200 BC
This was several hundred years before the start of Stonehenge. This site was called Waun Mawn.
The diameter of this stone circle at Waun Maun (300 feet) is exactly the same size as the outer ditch at Stonehenge. The archeological team laboriously uncovered the post holes of the stones that had been moved to Stonehenge, some 50 stones.
One clincher was a post hole with an unusual pentagonal shape. This pentagonal shaped stone was found upright at Stonehenge.
These bluestones had been arranged in a rough circle inside the outer ring of sarcen stones.
Some of the early stones at Stonehenge were later removed somewhere. In the third and last phase of construction at Stonehenge, around 1500 BC, the site was remodeled. The 30 large sarcen stones of the iconic Stonehenge were moved into final place and capped with the 15 sarcen lintels.
Stonehenge was known to visitors and recorded from 1130 AD. Theories of how it was built started with the character of Merlin the Magician. He was helped by a gang of giants who lifted and arranged the stone into their final configuration.
Later engineers started with the stones already of site and moved into place with earthen ramps, ropes, and pulleys.
The basic question of why it was built was partly answered by speculation about use as an astronomical observatory for summer and winter solstices.
Very few burials were discovered at Stonehenge but dna analysis indicated that the builders were Turkish in origin.
Stonehenge has generated a flood of research and digging on the whole area. And the theories and speculation have no end in sight.
Most mysteries still remain unresolved. Folk festivals are still held annually around Stonehenge.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”